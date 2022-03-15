Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Edward Fiorentino Sells 63,553 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 7,439,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,461. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Senseonics by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 440,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 4,404,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Senseonics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

