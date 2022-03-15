Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Edward Fiorentino Sells 63,553 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 7,439,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,461. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
