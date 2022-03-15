SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:S traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 9,645,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,326. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,711 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,452 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 179,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

