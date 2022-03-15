Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. Purchases 2,828,900 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 4,138,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,150. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

