Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. Purchases 2,828,900 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 4,138,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,150. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
