Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Up 0.9%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 8,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 61,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.