Serum (SRM) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Serum has a total market cap of $236.23 million and approximately $32.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

