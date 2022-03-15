Shadows Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $125,345.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $125,345.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

