SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. SHIELD has a market cap of $121,137.96 and approximately $19.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.55 or 0.06650592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00271435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00735399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00065655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00463063 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00347479 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

