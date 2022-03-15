Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.99, but opened at $47.74. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 1,364 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 837,389 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

