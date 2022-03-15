Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 184,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,991. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

