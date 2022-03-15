Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Decreases By 26.2%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 190,559 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

