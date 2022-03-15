Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Decreases By 26.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of ATNM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 105,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,978. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.