Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Decreases By 26.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ATNM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 105,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,978. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

