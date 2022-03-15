Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Declines By 22.9%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

