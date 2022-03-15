Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreases By 23.0%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

