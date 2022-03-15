Short Interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Declines By 27.3%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 25.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BKKT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.