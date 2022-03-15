Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Decreases By 22.7%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

