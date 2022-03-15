Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Rises By 29.4%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

