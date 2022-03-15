Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Drops By 24.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.5 days.

CCL Industries stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

CCDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

