Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Drops By 24.2%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.5 days.

CCL Industries stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

CCDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

