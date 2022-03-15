Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 23.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
