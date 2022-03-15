Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Grows By 34.0%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

