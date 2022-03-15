Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expands By 34.4%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $209,569,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.