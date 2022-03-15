Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Decreases By 24.5%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 6,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.48.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,454.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 195,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,588. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

