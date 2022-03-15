Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Rises By 33.9%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,789.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

