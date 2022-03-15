Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Drops By 23.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,620,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 134,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 433,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

FTXR stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

