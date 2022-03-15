Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Declines By 27.7%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.68. 1,745,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,427. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

