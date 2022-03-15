Short Interest in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rises By 29.3%

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 989,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Forterra by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 510,712 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Forterra by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Forterra by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Forterra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,463 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57. Forterra has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.