Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expands By 32.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of G stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Genpact by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $88,829,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

