Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Expands By 28.6%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAPA stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.