Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Drops By 24.5%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 818,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,510. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

