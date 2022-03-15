Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Decreases By 26.8%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 4,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.