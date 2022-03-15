Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Decreases By 24.1%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

