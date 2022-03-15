Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Decreases By 24.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MALRF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.
About Mineral Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.