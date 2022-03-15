Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 23.3%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,392.0 days.
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
