Short Interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Grows By 32.5%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 392,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NVCN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

