Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Increases By 25.5%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NLIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 3,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,640. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLIT. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 160,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,520,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

