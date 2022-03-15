Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Rises By 33.7%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,830,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $82,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,754,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.