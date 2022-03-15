Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Declines By 23.0%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Planet 13 stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.
Planet 13 Company Profile (Get Rating)
