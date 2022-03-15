Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Declines By 23.0%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Planet 13 stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

