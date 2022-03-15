Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Declines By 25.2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TQQQ traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 104,890,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,801,445. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

