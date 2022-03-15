Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Decreases By 28.0%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 624,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 681,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $535.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on RKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

