Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Drops By 25.3%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 235,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

