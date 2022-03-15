Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rises By 28.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on SHCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

