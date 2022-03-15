Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Decreases By 22.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 1,490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,438.8 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

Several analysts have commented on SEMHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

