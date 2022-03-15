Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Declines By 27.6%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE SHI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
