Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Expands By 33.3%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SITIY stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. SITC International has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

