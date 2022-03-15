Short Interest in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) Drops By 23.4%

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SMAP opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

