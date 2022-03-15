Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Drops By 23.0%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

