Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Decreases By 25.7%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 51,386 shares of company stock valued at $120,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth about $46,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 582,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

