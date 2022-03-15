Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Decreases By 27.4%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

