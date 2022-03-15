Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Drops By 23.1%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,588,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 7,263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55,883.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on TELDF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

