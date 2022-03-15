Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Grows By 28.3%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

