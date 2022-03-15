Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Increases By 32.7%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

